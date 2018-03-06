PNB fraud case: SFIO summons ICICI Bank’s Chanda Kochhar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Tuesday summoned ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma in connection with loans extended to Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group.
ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were part of a consortium of 31 banks that extended loans to the Gitanjali Group. Kochhar and Sharma will appear before the agency this afternoon.
At least 73 companies associated with Choksi have come under the scanner of the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SFIO in the wake of the alleged Rs 12,700 crore fraudulent transactions at Punjab National Bank involving three of Choksi’s companies.
A preliminary investigation by probe agencies into firms associated with Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi has found that a consortium of 31 banks lent Rs 5,280 crore to his firms between November 2010 and April 2014 against a collateral of only about Rs 100 crore, sources familiar with the development said.
Choksi took loans from the Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Export Import Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of India, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, United Bank, Vijaya Bank, State Bank of Mauritius, Catholic Syrian Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and the Oriental Bank of Commerce.
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:38 pmThis is the real terrorism. Poor man's money being robbed by so called 1 elite in connivance with top notch politician. Funding of political parties shall be under RTI. Sadhu and sant are doing business in the name of swedeshi. Hang them all financial terrorists or eliminate them through CBI/Police raids. This is the only solution to stop this financial terrorism. Feku and motu are minting money and behaving like bagla bhaghat in the name of Hindutava and Hindu rastra. Public have to withdraw their all money from Chor Banks of India and keep it in their houses safe and sound in self custody. Jai HindReply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:30 pmPM Modi should be summoned to know whereabouts thief Choksi His Mehulbhai.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 2:50 pm5280 crores against 100 crores collateral security! Nirav, you are a mesmerizer!! Teach this 'art' to all common people. Let them also live a lavish life. Give loan, leave me alone. Just a home loan. All PSU banks. Every year, Government gets revenue and infuse funds. No problem for PSU Banks. Homeless common man will get a home!!Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 2:34 pmits just naivete to think these higher ups never know of any npa scams, they are very much part of it all through their life. helping large customers pocket money to turn it into npa. transferring countries wealth to the kleptocrats is how the system works.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 2:33 pmWhat happened to the 45000 crore default by the Anil Ambani Group. They are untouchables nobody can touch them, Now Mukesh Ambani will take loan from the same bank and give Anil, and all will be well.Anil got a Defence Deal and no guess who are the sponsors of the Ambani Group.Reply
