PNB fraud case: ED freezes shares, mutual funds worth Rs 100 crore of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, nine luxury cars also seized

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday froze shares and mutual funds worth Rs 100 crore of billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and promoter of Gitanjali Group Mehul Choksi in connection with the Punjab National Bank scandal. At least nine luxury cars, belonging to Modi, were also seized as part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is probing fraudulent transactions worth Rs 11,400 crore made through a Mumbai branch of the state-owned bank.
The cars seized include a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, a Porsche Panamera, three Honda variants, a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova. The ED also seized paintings owned by Modi, including works of Francis Souza, Amrita Sher-Gil, V S Gaitonde, Akbar Padamsee, Bharti Kher and M F Husain.
The development comes a day after Modi’s Alibaug farmhouse was sealed by the CBI, which is investigating the businessman for fraud. The bungalow, called Roapanya, is spread over 1.5 acres and has the market value of Rs 32 crore. It was reportedly bought in 2004 in his name.
PNB, which detected the scam on February 14, alleged companies promoted by both Modi and Choksi misused Letters of Undetaking (MoU) issued by the bank and transmitted SWIFT instructions to overseas branches of Indian banks to raise buyers credit for companies without making entries in the bank system.
- Feb 22, 2018 at 12:08 pmIt is more than what it came in front of us in neerav modi case. It is baffeling that within 24 hrs of filinf fir, ed raided 35 locations of neerav modi, freezed his assets, suspended his passport wjthout any reasonable process of law. Even he was not even issued summence the way in which mallya and lalit modi were issued. How, ed can be so swift? Was a natural justice done. I am not representing neerav modi but so swift action even freezing ans seizing his asets, evaluating of his jewaliary worth 6000 crore in one day is practically impossible. Can ed take similar swift action in case of other defaulters totalling 10L crore. The very spped is so baffeling that the raids had been planned several days in advance.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 11:55 amFood for media but this case will not see the light of the day like fugitives Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallaya cases. What is preventing Modi government to notify wilful defaulters list in public domain. Tacit support by government to such economic offenders. Swiss bank accounts still not published or frozen. Pro corporate government doesn't have will power to act against crony capatalists.Reply