PNB fraud case: Delhi HC seeks ED’s reply on plea by Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Gems

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) reply on plea by diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s firm Gitanjali Gems in the money laundering case relating to PNB fraud, reported PTI. The development comes a day after investigative agencies probing the Rs 13,500-crore alleged fraud transaction at the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) found out that diamond sorters earning Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month were directors in the three top creditors who lent Rs 2,500 crore to Gitanjali Gems.

Sources had told The Indian Express that these directors of the three operational creditors, Asian Impex, Premier Intertrade and Iris Mercantile, “are people of meagre means” who used to discount cheques issued by Gitanjali Gems.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have come under the scanner of multiple investigating agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Income tax department in connection with the alleged fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued through PNB. While Modi left India on January 1, Choksi left on January 4.

The government has revoked their passports and the ED has obtained arrest warrants.

