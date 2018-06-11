PNB fraud case: After ED, now CBI moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi

London-based newspaper Financial Times on Sunday reported that Modi was in London. (File) London-based newspaper Financial Times on Sunday reported that Modi was in London. (File)

A day after an UK newspaper reported that Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of a $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, had fled to UK to claim political asylum, CBI on Monday approached the Interpol and sought a Red Corner Notice against the fugitive diamondtaire. The ED, which is probing the money laundering angle in the case, had also sent requests to the Interpol in March for issuance of red corner notices (RCN) against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who too is linked to the fraud case.

Once, an RCN is issued, member countries of the Lyon-based international police cooperation agency can arrest and extradite Modi, who fled the country in the first week of January, weeks before the bank filed a complaint with the CBI.

READ | Ten things to know about the PNB scam case against him

London-based newspaper Financial Times on Sunday reported that Modi was in London trying to claim asylum from what he called “political persecution”. The Ministry of External Affairs told the FT that the Indian government was waiting for UK’s law enforcement agencies to approach them before pushing for an extradition.

The fact that Modi was in Britain was confirmed by UK Minister for Counter Terrorism Baroness Williams who assured Indian government of full cooperation for the extradition of the diamond merchant. At a meeting for counter terrorism dialogue in the national capital, Williams also guaranteed Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju of UK’s support to extradite fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

READ | Nirav Modi is in our country, confirms UK minister, assures support to India

The CBI, in its charge sheet filed on May 14, had alleged that Nirav Modi, through his companies, siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent LoUs issued from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai. Choksi allegedly swindled Rs 7080.86 crore, making it possibly the biggest banking scam in the country, it alleged.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd