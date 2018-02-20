UP Investors’ Summit: PM Modi, Rajnath and Jaitley among several others to grace event

At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Vishal Srivastav At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

THE TWO-DAY Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit, beginning Wednesday, will see at least 18 Union ministers attending the event along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shanker Prasad, Dr Harsh Vardhan, V K Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan are some of the ministers who would chair individual sessions to attract investment for the state.

“The event is a result of the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the dream of Prime Minister Modiji,” state Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana told mediapersons in Lucknow on Monday. While the PM will inaugurate the summit on February 21, President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the closing ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said the CM will hold one-to-one interactions with CEOs of various companies. “The defense manufacturing session will be very significant considering that UP is offering a defense corridor along with special incentives. The chief minister will take part in the session along with Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.”

Claiming to have already signed about 900 memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with different companies, Pandey said sessions will also be held with countries like Netherlands, Japan, Finland, Thailand, Czech Republic and Slovakia among others. “The state has prepared a booklet on land bank, highlighting the areas identified for different sectors and the land available for investors to start projects…,” he added.

Maintaining that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, at least in his 27-year-old political career, Minister Satish Mahana said: “The focus is on UP, as the concept of ‘New India’ will be complete only by taking UP along.”

