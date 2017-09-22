Planning savings for child’s future as education grows expensive in India

Representational Image Representational Image

As education cost goes through the roof in premium institutions of India, it becomes imperative to cater to that need. This because unlike in the West, it is the Indian parent who usually funds the child’s education.

We Indians still love to live for our children, and our grand children, and some even for our great grand children. Our anxiety for the next generation’s well being is such that at times we forget to live for ourselves. Strange, but true. This is the Indian way of living. The family way. It is not enough for prosperous Indians to plan the wealth of their children. They try and ensure the well being of their grand children too.

The late GD Birla had devised a unique method of support for the third-generation Indian business families. He believed inheritance should flow from the grandfather and not from the father. He said that because the average work life span of an Indian business man ranges from 50 to 60 years, there will be clashes between the father and son if they work together. So while he worked with his grandson Aditya Birla, his son B.K Birla worked with his grandson Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Why child education plan is an essential saving?

India’s children education plans are growing with more options then you can handle. They are wide ranging, all built with great flexibility but only few have focus. So, the first question you must ask yourself – do I need a child education plan?

The clear-cut answer to this is yes. Yet, current plans in the market need to have more clarity because education is becoming extremely pricey, and the investors would one day want a better return on investment. As education cost is rapidly increasing, you need to make a provision for your child’s future.

Education has become extremely expensive in the last decade. An IIM Ahmedabad course fee has risen by 4 times in the last decade crossing the Rs 20 lac mark. If it keeps on growing at the current rate of 20% per annum it will easily cross Rs 1 crore ten years later. The tuition fee for an under-graduate engineering student at IIT today is Rs 2 lakh per annum- even though all these the institutions are recipient of large grants from the central Government. It is hundred times more than what it was thirty years ago, and is expected to touch Rs 10 lakh per annum figure in the next five years.

So, if you want your child to graduate from a premium institution then not only should be your child bright enough to qualify, but you need to be rich to pay for the classes. In the western economies children, themselves pay for their education taking student loans, but not in India. Medical education in India is at least five times as expensive.

Ask yourself these questions

Like in all other cases set your investment goals when planning for your child’s education. Once you do that check which plans meet your investment goals.

Ask yourself these questions.

*Should the entry age be 18 years or 20 years or more?

*What should be the policy term?

*How much should be the minimum term assured?

*What is the best premium payment options for you?

*Is it a unit link fund?

*What are the fund options?

*Can you choose your investments?

*How do you ensure that you can cash in the fund savings in around five years time?

