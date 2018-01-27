Plan to double marine products exports in next 3 months, says Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu was speaking on the inaugural day of 21st India International Seafood Show at Margao, Goa. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Prabhu was speaking on the inaugural day of 21st India International Seafood Show at Margao, Goa. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

The government, in the next three months, will prepare a comprehensive road-map to double exports of marine products, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday. This will also include measures to strengthen aquaculture production in states, potential collaborations, marketing and integration of supply chains, he added.

“The Ministry will task the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Seafood Exporters Association of India to come up with a detailed strategy — including what the states need and can do to build robust aquaculture and fisheries industries — in the next three months and facilitate its immediate implementation,” he said.

Prabhu was speaking on the inaugural day of 21st India International Seafood Show at Margao, Goa. Inland fishery is a priority area for the government and the aim is to create a system for all 13 coastal states to work in tandem for aquaculture development, he added. “We will try and systematically map all such regions using satellite imagery in the next few months and identify potential areas for development of aquaculture. We will actively work with the states to make sure they are able to optimally use these lands and take advantage of their exports potential,” the minister said.

The government also proposes to create 10 marketing offices around the world to promote and create brand equity for Indian products.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App