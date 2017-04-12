Petrol, diesel prices to change on daily basis from May 1

Come May 1, Petrol and diesel prices will change on daily basis Come May 1, Petrol and diesel prices will change on daily basis

Petrol and diesel prices will change on daily basis in keeping with international rates from May 1. Major oil companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will launch the pilot project in five select cities coming May 1. The project will be implemented in Puducherry, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Chandigarh, said IOC Chairman B Ashok, adding that at the end they will be driving towards market-linked rates on a daily basis at all pumps across the country.

“It is technically possible to change rates daily but we have to first do a pilot. Once pilot is done and its implications studied, we will extend it to other parts of the country,” said Ashok. Petrol and diesel prices will be the same in city or town. “By and large, in a particular market it should be same. Though, there might be marginal difference from pump to pump,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted saying: “We have adhered to the policy of non-interference in the market and let a pricing mechanism based on various market dynamics evolve.” In a separate statement to news agency ANI, Pradhan said, “Oil cos have implemented it on pilot project in 5 cities. After this, they’ll decide what to do with rest of the country.”

The petrol and diesel prices were last revised downward by Rs 3.77 per litre and by Rs 2.91 per litre respectively last month April.

