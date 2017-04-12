Petrol, diesel prices to change on daily basis from May 1

Petrol and diesel prices will change on daily basis in keeping with international rates from May 1. Major oil companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will launch the pilot project in five select cities coming May 1. The project will be implemented in Puducherry, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Chandigarh, said IOC Chairman B Ashok, adding that at the end they will be driving towards market-linked rates on a daily basis at all pumps across the country.
“It is technically possible to change rates daily but we have to first do a pilot. Once pilot is done and its implications studied, we will extend it to other parts of the country,” said Ashok. Petrol and diesel prices will be the same in city or town. “By and large, in a particular market it should be same. Though, there might be marginal difference from pump to pump,” he said.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted saying: “We have adhered to the policy of non-interference in the market and let a pricing mechanism based on various market dynamics evolve.” In a separate statement to news agency ANI, Pradhan said, “Oil cos have implemented it on pilot project in 5 cities. After this, they’ll decide what to do with rest of the country.”
The petrol and diesel prices were last revised downward by Rs 3.77 per litre and by Rs 2.91 per litre respectively last month April.
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:46 pmWhy not change the mechanism gradually to every Monday?Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:38 pmWhat a Joke!! (a) Price of crude oil back in 2000 and 2017 were 30 $$ per barrel (!!) (b) Price of petrol in 2000 30 Rs, 2017 : > 70 Rs (!!) (c) When crude oil hit 140 $$ per barrel ; we were paying about 75 Rs (d) Apparently Govt 'deregulated the prices a few years back, however from the above data this applies only when prices increased and not when it decreases. (e) We as common people of the country should demand the Govt to bring down the prices immediately rather than letting it be 'deregulated' on a daily basis (f) If crude hits 140 $ again with this free pricing; we pay 150 bucks?? Enough of fooling common man of India, yes let there be tax deficits in the budget, it doesn't matter. But enough of fooling common man in India.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 3:34 pmWhen Market pricing of Petroleum products was implemented on Kelkar Recommendation PM went record saying Govt was looting Public and cared less for them.By softening the impact on common Man. That Govt subsidy was a must and he will Oppose any such Move. Today Crude is 52 $/barrel with Re at 64 a $.We pay 68 a litre of Petrol. When Crude was 121$/barrel with Re at 48 a $.We paid 75 a litre of Petrol. Why are we bieng charged 68 instead of 47. As people are happy with Opaque Pricing ,Govt has nothing to worryReply