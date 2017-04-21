Home delivery of petrol, diesel likely as Oil ministry considers idea

(File Photo/Representational) (File Photo/Representational)

In a bid to cut long queues outside fuel pumps, the government is likely considering home delivery of petrol and diesel to consumers if they pre-book, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas tweeted on Friday. At least 3.5 crore people come to fuel station every day, the oil ministry said, adding that nearly Rs 2,500 crore worth of transactions take place every year.

“Options being explored where petro products may be door delivered to consumers on pre booking” @dpradhanbjp (1/2) — Petroleum Ministry (@PetroleumMin) April 21, 2017

“This would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations” @dpradhanbjp (2/2) — Petroleum Ministry (@PetroleumMin) April 21, 2017

The ministry also sought to draw attention towards an increase in digital transactions for fuel purchase, when it said about 40,000 retail outlets are with POS (point of sale), more than 86 per cent of retail outlets with digital infrastructure today. “Over 35,000 consumer awareness campaigns organized in country; OMCs giving 0.75 per cent discount on fuel purchase via cashless mode. Daily cashless transactions increased from Rs 150 Cr per day to Rs 400 Cr per day,” the ministry said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, Indian oil companies will soon introduce daily price revision of diesel and petrol in five cities from May 1 onward.

