Options trade on commexes: Sebi to issue guidelines next month

The definition of “commodity derivatives” had to be amended in the regulations, said a senior Sebi official The definition of “commodity derivatives” had to be amended in the regulations, said a senior Sebi official

Markets regulator Sebi is planning to issue detailed guidelines for trading in options on commodity derivatives exchanges next month as the proposal has cleared the legal hurdles. The Sebi board in its April 26 meeting had approved a proposal in this regard, paving the way for the launch of options trading which has been a long pending demand from the exchanges, investors and market participants.

So far, only futures trading was permitted on commodity bourses. “The Board in its recent meeting has also approved certain amendments to the Securities Contract (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2012 to enable the commodity bourse to launch options trading,” a senior Sebi official told PTI.

The current definition of “commodity derivatives” was not accommodating the “kind of option” that the regulator was planning to allow. “So, the definition had to be amended in the regulations. This has been done now,” he said.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon. The amendments have been carried out in the regulations and not the Act and hence does not require Parliament nod, he said.

“After notifying amendments, a circular with a detailed guidelines will be released by third week of May,” the official noted.

In the beginning, the options trade will be allowed one each in agri and non-agri commodity. Leading commodity bourses MCX and NCDEX are awaiting the guide lines for launch of options trade as this will enhance liquidity and deepen the market.

The exchanges are also demanding entry of other market participants like banks in the commodity derivatives market, which are being deliberated by the Sebi.

Options and futures trading are two different instruments. In futures trading, it is legally binding on buyers and sellers to buy or sell commodities at a future specified date.

On the other hand, options trading gives a choice in the hands of buyer or seller the right to execute the trade at a set price, on or before a certain date. However, the investor is not obligated to do so.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now