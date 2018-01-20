ONGC to acquire govt stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 cr

ONGC will pay the government Rs 473.97 per share, a premium of over 10 per cent of the 60-days weighted average of HPCL’s scrip (File) ONGC will pay the government Rs 473.97 per share, a premium of over 10 per cent of the 60-days weighted average of HPCL’s scrip (File)

State-owned ONGC Saturday said it will acquire the government’s entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. ONGC will pay the government Rs 473.97 per share, a premium of over 10 per cent of the 60-days weighted average of HPCL’s scrip.

In a stock exchange filing, ONGC said “shares will be acquired against cash” and the transaction will be closed before month-end. ONGC’s share had closed at Rs 193.60 on BSE on Friday, down 0.23 per cent over its previous close. HPCL shares traded last at Rs 416.55, up 1.34 per cent.

