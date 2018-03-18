Ola-Uber drivers threaten to go on strike from Monday: Here’s what you should know

While Ola declined to comment, an Uber spokesperson said termed the strike call as a speculative. While Ola declined to comment, an Uber spokesperson said termed the strike call as a speculative.

Commuters relying on cab aggregators Ula and Ober are in for a rough ride beginning Monday since drivers have threatened to go on strike beginning midnight. The strike is expected to be observed in key cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune among others, PTI reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

# The Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena is organising the strike.

# “Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies,” Sanjay Naik of MNVS told PTI.

# While taxi-hailing companies offered loan-guarantee letters to drivers through the Mudra scheme and that too without any verification, they are defaulting on repayment now as their costs are not covered, Naik claimed.

# There are over 45,000 cabs on these aggregators in Mumbai. Due to the slump in business, there has been a fall of 20 per cent in the number of cabs running on these platforms in the city.

# Other unions of Ola and Uber are also in support of the strike, Naik said. “The transport department should take strict action as these taxi-hailing companies are violating permit conditions, and also encroaching on the taxi-rickshaw business. It is good they are going on strike,” Al Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union said.

# While Ola declined to comment, an Uber spokesperson said termed the strike call as speculative.

