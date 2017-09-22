Odisha looks at new ways of incentivising investors

State is trying to attract investment in areas which generate large scale employment. State is trying to attract investment in areas which generate large scale employment.

With Value Added Tax (VAT) being subsumed in the GST regime, Odisha is assessing how to provide fiscal incentives to new investors in its priority sectors. A delegation of officials, led by Odisha’s Minister for Industries Niranjan Pujari, met Japanese investors and business executives of the NCR on Thursday to attract investments.

“In terms of the fiscal incentives, while earlier the state government offered VAT reimbursement on new investments made in the priority sectors, so state government is mulling on how to transition to a GST regime and trying to understand…what would be the impact of giving or not giving the quantum of incentives that should be given by the state government,” Sanjeev Chopra, principal secretary, industries department, Odisha, said.

The state is currently assessing whether it can provide fiscal incentives and the quantum of such benefits to the new industrial investment, Chopra said, adding that the government should be able to firm up its policy in this regard by next month. When asked if GST has caused any disruption in the state industry and business, Chopra said: “There is no disruption as such but there are some teething troubles with the GSTN which I guess is happening all over the country and not particularly in Odisha.”

State, which largely has mineral-based industries, is trying to attract investment in areas which generate large scale employment. The state is keen on inviting investment in ancillary and downstream industry in metal sector; chemicals, plastics & petrochemicals; electronics manufacturing; food processing including seafood; textiles & apparel and tourism.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App