NTPC signs Rs 3,000 crore term loan agreement with ICICI Bank

State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs 3,000 crore with ICICI Bank for partially funding its capital expenditure.

“A term loan agreement for Rs 3,000 crore was signed with ICICI Bank Ltd on August 29,” NTPC said in a statement.

The loan which has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC, the company said.

NTPC commissioned 3,845 mw capacity and added 2,190 mw to its commercial capacity during 2016-17. The installed capacity of the group is 51,671 mw as on July 31 and has over 28,000 mw of capacity under construction.

