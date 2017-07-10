NSE: Glitch in system briefly halts trading

NSE said the market will reopen shortly. According to brokers and those trading on the NSE, stock prices did not get updated and there was also an issue in accessing the F&O segment. NSE said the market will reopen shortly. According to brokers and those trading on the NSE, stock prices did not get updated and there was also an issue in accessing the F&O segment.

A technical glitch forced NSE to stop trading on Monday morning as stock prices failed to get updated. “Due to technical reasons in the cash market, trading has been stopped in cash and F&O (futures and options) segment of the NSE,” the NSE said in a statement.

The market will reopen shortly, it said. According to brokers and those trading on the NSE, stock prices did not get updated and there was also an issue in accessing the F&O segment.

“The technical team of the NSE is looking into the issue. Market reopen time will be intimated shortly,” the NSE said.

