NPPA puts cap on prices of 51 essential medicines

NPPA fixes/revises prices of pharma products, enforces of provisions of DPCO and monitors of prices of controlled and decontrolled drugs (Representational)

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Friday stated that it has capped prices of 51 essential medicines, including those used for the treatment of cancer, pain, heart conditions and skin problems. According to an NPPA official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the prices have been slashed in the range of 6 to 53 per cent. Through separate notifications, the drug price regulator has notified ceiling prices of 36 medicines. Moreover, it has revised the ceiling prices of 15 medicines.

Drugs whose ceiling prices have been capped include colon or rectal cancer treatment drug oxaliplatin (injection 100mg), Japanese encephalitis vaccine and measles rubbela vaccine. Ceiling prices of drugs, including anaesthetic sevoflurane, Phytomenadione (Vitamin K1) and tuberculosis prevention medicine BCG vaccine have been revised. NPPA fixes ceiling price of essential medicines that are listed in Schedule I of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

“All manufacturers of scheduled formulations, selling the branded or generic or both the versions of scheduled formulations (drugs) at a price higher than the ceiling price (plus goods and services tax as applicable) as fixed and notified by the Government, shall revise the prices of all such formulations downward not exceeding the ceiling price,” the NPPA stated in one of its notifications on Friday.

The manufacturers of these 51 formulations have to furnish quarterly returns to the NPPA through IPDMS (Integrated Pharmaceutical DataBase Management System). Any manufacturer intending to discontinue production of any of the 51 drugs has to furnish information to the NPPA, with respect to discontinuation of production or of import of that drug, at least six months prior to the intended date of discontinuation. With respect to medicines that are not under price control, manufacturers are allowed to increase the maximum retail price by 10 per cent annually.

The NPPA stated on Friday: “NPPA also sought information from the various government procurement agencies under Central government and states and State Medical Services Corporation, as it is necessary to fix ceiling prices of scheduled formulations. In the absence of the relevant market based data in the Pharmatrac report of AIOCD AWACS, it has been decided in the Authority Meeting held in the NPPA on 19/9/2017 to fix the ceiling prices of remaining scheduled formulations on the basis of procurement prices.”

Pharmatrac is the sales data audit of AIOCD AWACS, a market research entity formed by the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors. The calculation for essential drugs is based on the simple average of all medicines in a particular therapeutic segment with sales of more than 1 per cent. NPPA fixes/revises prices of pharma products, enforces of provisions of DPCO and monitors of prices of controlled and decontrolled drugs.

