Now, check out star rating of a hotel — at its reception, website

In a fresh mandate to hotels, the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday made it compulsory for them to display their ratings — as classified by the government of India — on the front desk of the reception as well as on the opening page of their website. Hotels across the country are given between 1-5 stars depending on the amenities they provide. It has also barred hotels hosting liquor shops on its premises, other than bars, from being rated under the category of star hotels “with alcohol”.

“It has been made mandatory for all the hotels classified under all categories to display their classification status prominently at the reception and on their websites under a separate icon on the opening page, which will display the order of classification issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India,” the notification read.

The ministry has streamlined its guidelines in a bid to make hotel classification simple, transparent and time-bound. Henceforth, classification of hotels will be completed within 90 days after the required documents are submitted and procedures fulfilled. Applications and payments of fees for classification status will be done online — ceasing the option to apply with a demand draft — to eradicate “possibility of delay/manipulation caused by human interference.”

