November WPI inflation jumps to 3.93 per cent on high onion, veggie prices

Inflation at wholesale level has hit veggies and other food products. Representational Picture Inflation at wholesale level has hit veggies and other food products. Representational Picture

Inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) accelerated further to 3.93 per cent in November due to a sharp rise in onion prices and costlier seasonal vegetables, government data showed on Thursday.

It was 3.59 per cent in October this year, and 1.82 per cent in November last year. Onion, a kitchen staple, witnessed a whopping 178.19 per cent rise in inflation last month on annual basis.

For seasonal vegetables too the rate of price rise accelerated to 59.80 per cent, as against 36.61 per cent in October. Protein rich eggs, meat and fish as a category, however, grew at a slower pace of 4.73 per cent during the month, against 5.76 in preceding month.

WPI inflation of food articles increased to 6.06 per cent last month, as against 4.30 per cent in October, as per the data released by the Commerce Ministry. For manufactured goods, it was at 2.61 per cent during the month, almost static against 2.62 in preceding month.

Retail inflation, based on Consumer Price Index, hit a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent in November, as per the data released last week.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App