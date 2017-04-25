No court appearance without paying 20% of disputed amount

Tightening the screws on non-payment of cheques and other promissory notes, the government plans to introduce new rules whereby an alleged offender would not be allowed to appear before any court unless he deposits up to 20 per cent of the disputed amount.

Presently, there is no mandatory deposit by a defaulter while contesting the charges in any trial court or raising an appeal before the appellate court. Even though the courts are empowered to fine up to double the disputed amount and/or imprison the defaulter up to two years, a Supreme Court 2007 direction forbids implementing the order if an appeal is filed against a trial court order.

Last month, Attorney General and officials of Department of Financial Services and think-tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy recommended that “a sum not exceeding 20 per cent of the cheque amount in the discretion of the trial court, can be ordered to be deposited by the accused, consequent upon framing of charges.”

“However, if the deposit so ordered is not made, then the accused would lose the right to produce its defence,” they concluded.

Financial Services — which administers banking operations — last February proposed making it mandatory for a defaulter convicted by a trial court to deposit half the fine as a pre-condition for his appeal being heard by an appellate court.

This mandatory pre-deposit at the appeal stage, the AG’s team said, would not hasten the process of such cases in the trial court and recommended that similar steps be initiated in the trial court so that the complaints are “wrapped up at the earliest”.

While recommending the 20 per cent deposit at the trial stage, it also advised that “in an appeal against the conviction, the appellate court ought to have discretion in demanding a pre-deposit not exceeding 20 per cent of the cheque amount, as a condition of hearing the appeal”.

“The deposit at the appellate stage would be in addition to any deposit which may have been made before the trial court,” says the changes to the Negotiable Instrument Act which would be moved in Monsoon Session of parliament.

These changes would override the Supreme Court’s 2007 order which had then said that an appellate court could set aside the trial court order and specify monetary terms, but that would not be a pre-condition for entertaining an appeal.

The proposed rules — aimed at maintaining a balance between a complainant’s motto to recover money and the defaulter’s right to fair trial — stipulate that the time for deposit would be 60 days, “extendable upon sufficient cause being shown by 30 days”.

However, these would be with prospective effect, applying to complaints filed after the amendment is notified. More than 18 lakh cases are currently pending in courts across the country, of which about 38,000 are with the high courts.

While announcing this year’s Budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley promised further amendments to reduce the time taken to redress such cases. “After cheque bounce, the litigation process is very complex and takes time. So, for traders with a bounced cheque, litigation takes a long time to recover the money,” he said.

