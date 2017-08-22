Niti Aayog’s Champions Of Change programme: PM Modi to talk jobs, growth with 200 CEOs today

This is the second series of such meetings Modi is having with the business fraternity after he met around 200 start-up entrepreneurs last Thursday, where the Prime Minister prodded them to devise systems and solutions that help in “improving governance”. This is the second series of such meetings Modi is having with the business fraternity after he met around 200 start-up entrepreneurs last Thursday, where the Prime Minister prodded them to devise systems and solutions that help in “improving governance”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 200 CEOs on Tuesday — including Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, Nikhil Nanda of Escorts, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh of Bandhan Bank and Priya Nair of HUL — to seek their views on subjects including job growth, income enhancement, improving economic growth and raising farmers’ income. The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is being held as part of the ‘Champions Of Change’ programme organised by Niti Aayog. These 200 CEOs have been divided into six groups of around 30-35 each based on their area of expertise to suggest specific measures, a Niti Aayog official said on Monday.

The CEOs have meetings with top bureaucrats and Union ministers, including finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. These would be followed by a dinner which will be attended by the Prime Minister, the official said. Discussions are being held on six themes, which include building New India by 2022, Doubling Farmer’s Incomes, Creating Cities of Tomorrow, Taking Forward Make in India, Reforming Financial sector, Building World-Class Infrastructure.

After completion of the deliberations, the CEOs will make presentation to the Prime Minister on action points on Tuesday, which could be incorporated in the 15-Year Vision Document being prepared by Niti Aayog, the official said. The six groups of CEOs may be attached to the concerned ministries going forward, as part of the government plan to institutionalise such meetings.

Other corporate executives who are attending the meeting include — Rama Kirloskar, MD, Kirloskar Ebara Pumps; Deep Kalra, chairman and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip; Vinod Dasari, MD, Ashok Leyland; Pratt and Whitney India head Palash Roy Choudhury; Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika International Tractors, V Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman, Capital First, among others.

This is the second series of such meetings Modi is having with the business fraternity after he met around 200 start-up entrepreneurs last Thursday, where the Prime Minister prodded them to devise systems and solutions that help in “improving governance”. Asking young entrepreneurs to innovate and suggest solutions to deal with different issues, Modi had said he would like Champions of Change event to be an annual feature.

Modi had said the different groups of entrepreneurs, which were set up to suggest policy initiatives, could be attached with the relevant ministries on a permanent basis. Six groups of young entrepreneurs last week made presentations to Modi on subjects such as soft power, Incredible India 2.0, education and skill development; health and nutrition, Digital India and New India by 2022.

