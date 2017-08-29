India asks Tanzania to provide long-term visas to reputed companies

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: PTI Photo) Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: PTI Photo)

India on Tuesday asked Tanzania to consider giving long-term visas for reputed business companies with multi-entry facility to promote investments between the two countries, the commerce ministry said. The issue came up for discussion during the fourth session of India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee meeting at New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Tanzanian side was represented by Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Charles John Mwijage.

The ministry said in a statement that a liberal visa regime facilitates trade and investments.

Visa on arrival is available in Tanzania though only for a three-month period.

“During the discussions, it was mentioned that long-term (at least one year visas) for reputed business companies with multi-entry facility will be helpful to promote investments and business collaboration between the two countries,” it added.

Both the sides also emphasised on the need to increase cooperation in areas like gems and jewellery, energy, oil and natural gas, mining, transport, agriculture, capacity building and trade promotion.

The Indian side informed its Tanzanian counterpart that huge potential exists here in sectors such as light oils, petroleum or bituminous minerals and vehicles.

Similarly, metals and minerals, dried cashew nuts in shells from Tanzania are required in India, it added.

