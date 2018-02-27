Nirav Modi case: PNB fraud rises to Rs 12,700 crore, more unauthorised transactions detected

The quantum of unauthorised transactions by diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi has increased by Rs 1,300 crore, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a stock exchange notification late on Monday night. The total amount of fraudulent transactions now stands at Rs 12,700 crore.
The financial fraud, one of the biggest in the banking sector, was unearthed after an internal inquiry by the PNB. It was found was the two Mumbai-based diamond jewellers had been allegedly duping foreign banks with fake Letters of Undertakings from PNB for several years.
The development comes at a time when the Enforcement Directorate is planning to move the Supreme Court to obtain non-bailable warrants against the diamantaires after they failed to appear before the agency despite the repeated summons.
Meanwhile, the CBI has written to at least five banks — Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India — asking them to share details from their international divisions on buyer’s credit availed by firms which are part of the Modi and Choksi groups.
READ | ED expands probe against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
With PNB fraud coming to light, the CBI has registered cases against several companies in instances of wilful loan default in last one month; the most recent being the case against Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd for allegedly defaulting loans to the tune of Rs 97.85 crore. The bank named Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, as one of the accused in the case.
Expressing concern over the increasing number of wilful defaulters in the banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blamed the bank management and auditors, internal and external, of failing to do their jobs.
“Bank frauds which have now come to surface if you periodically have this kind of incidences, I think the entire effort of Ease Of Doing Business itself goes into the background and therefore these are scars on the economy which take the front seat,” Jaitley said.
- Feb 27, 2018 at 11:02 amThe unraveling of this scam needs to reach its logical end, by tracing how much of the public money was funneled back into funding elections, especially in the recent Gujarat elections , in the diamond hub of Surat etc , which played crucial role in tilting the elections, and where, according to some reports , the margin of victory was less than a few hundred votes. The politician-banker-industrial nexus is what is putting the free entrepreneurial spirit of the country under artificial constraints and in a tight leash. Just like how the politician-trader-money lender nexus is stymieing the agriculture sector growth.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 11:00 amThe unraveling of this scam needs to reach its logical end, by tracing how much of the public money was funneled back into funding elections, especially in the recent Gujarat elections , in the diamond hub of Surat etc , which played crucial role in tilting the elections, and where, according to some reports , the margin of victory was less than a few hundred votes. The politician-banker-industrial nexus is what is putting the free entrepreneurial spirit of the country under artificial constraints and in a tight leash. Just like how the politician-trader-money lender nexus is stymieing the agriculture sector growth.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 9:43 amArun jaitley must resign after back to back financial fiasco in banking sector . It is absolutely necessary some one from senior member takes the onus and resign . We can't accept PM to resign atleast jaitley should tender his resignation after all he is just a manipulative lawyer not a finance wizard . In fact there is no official PM statement on this fiasco usual practise of the present govt blame the previous govt , I think manmohan Singh should resign or P. Chithadhram. In fact congress party all MP should resign as they failed to stop this . It's opposi ion duty to run the govt . What a foolishness are we seeing today . The present govt expertise are in cow vigilantism, love jihad , cattle policy , beef ban , man kei Ba'ath , Mandir / masjid . Or Pakistan bashing in media. India is going through worst kind of leadership in 70 years . Assuming that congress was corrupt and defiant so as BJP . What choice does average Indian has ? Welcome to banana republic .Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 9:22 amFed up of listening to these loots on a daily basis. My advise to all the young generation, get out of this country and settle somewhere else, because Congi will keep looting it till someone else loots or conquers this country. The Rajas of yesteryears looted and built mahals and palaces and forts, while the common man was poor and finally lost their territory to invaders, the same way the politicians loot this country and keep common man poor till some other country invades or this country's pussilanimous character, makes it a country of Bangladeshi/Rohingya immigrants. Modiji , I salute your drive to clean up but mind you, unless you hunt these financial terrorists, wherever they are on this planet, and bring them back home in country's jail, you can consider your further rule in jeopardyReply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 9:50 am"Modiji , I salute your drive to clean up but mind you, unless you hunt these financial terrorists," but FAKENDRANATH is the very man that ensures that fights take off purrfectly and land safely - udta mallya udta nirav udta choki udta jatin shahReply
