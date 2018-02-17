Nirav Modi case: CBI arrests retired PNB deputy manager, two others; ED raids continue

The PNB branch in Fort Mumbai where fraudulent transactions worth Rs 11,000 crore was detected on Wednesday (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) The PNB branch in Fort Mumbai where fraudulent transactions worth Rs 11,000 crore was detected on Wednesday (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

The CBI on Saturday arrested three people in connection with the over Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. The probe agency arrested Gokulnath Shetty, then Deputy Manager (now Retd) Punjab National Bank; Manoj Kharat, SWO (single window operator) PNB and Hemant Bhat, Authorised Signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of Firms. All three will be produced before a CBI Special court in Mumbai later in the day.

The CBI had filed a fresh FIR in the case on Friday, naming 16 people, including Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi, also the maternal uncle of billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, and two officials from PNB. The agency alleged in the FIR that Choksi and his three companies — Gitanjali Gems, Gili India and Nakshatra Brand — swindled PNB to the tune of Rs 4,886.72 crore in 2017-18. This was done by getting 143 Letters of Understanding (LoU) issued through the bank.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at several branches of Gitanjali Gems across the country.

A sign outside the showroom of Gili India at Viviana Mall in Mumbai on Friday, following the ED raids in connection with the PNB fraud case. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod) A sign outside the showroom of Gili India at Viviana Mall in Mumbai on Friday, following the ED raids in connection with the PNB fraud case. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod)

The CBI, which raided the residences of the PNB officials today, is probing their role in issuing the LoUs to the companies. Shetty and Kharat, according to the bank, “fraudulently ” issued letter of undertakings (LoUs) and “transmitted SWIFT instructions to the overseas branches of Indian Banks” to raise buyers credit for three firms of Modi without “making entries in the bank system”.

Read | CBI says most of Nirav Modi’s fraud LoUs issued or renewed in 2017-18

CBI arrests PNB officials Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj kharat apart from Hemant Bhat, Authorised Signatory of the #NiravModi Group of Firms in #PNBScam case. They will be produced today before CBI special court (CR 51) Mumbai. @IndianExpress — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) February 17, 2018

Explained | Inside the PNB fraud: What is an LoU? How is it issued?

According to the FIR, “Accused Bank officials Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj Kharat in connivance with accused companies and directors during 2017-18 defrauded PNB to the tune of Rs 4886.72 crore in issuance of fraudulent and unauthorised LoUs in favour of foreign branches of different India-based banks and purported LCs (Letters of Credit) in favour of foreign suppliers of the accused companies.”

“Funds raised were meant to be used for payment of import bills of accused companies whereas it was dishonestly and fraudulently utilised for discharging the earlier liabilities on account of buyer’s credit facility by overseas branches of Indian banks,” the FIR adds.

The Congress on Saturday held a press conference during which it claimed the reliability of the entire banking system was at a “crisis”, and questioned the continued silence of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister. “The biggest banking scams of the country are being exposed layer by layer,” party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala (left), Kapil Sibal and Pawan Khera address the press on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndiaLive) Congress spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala (left), Kapil Sibal and Pawan Khera address the press on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndiaLive)

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, also at the briefing, said, “In 2015 there was a complaint filed against this issue but Prime Minister said it has been ‘dealt with’. How was it dealt it? This proves that they were aware of all this.”

“Why is PM Modi refusing to disclose who travels with him on his official trips? Is this the kind of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ PM Modi talks about?” he added. “I challenge the BJP to talk about UPA’s governance as against their governance. Due to their ill-intentions, they have brought India’s economy to its knees.”

(With inputs from ENS)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd