Nifty breaches 11,000 mark for first time, Sensex hits 36,000

Nifty on Tuesday breached the historical 11,000 mark for the first time, while the Sensex hit a new high of 36,040.00, days after it surpassed the 35,000 mark.

Meanwhile, the rupee edged up 5 paise to trade at 63.82 against the US dollar in early session at the interbank forex market today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. Besides, sustained foreign fund inflows and record gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

However, the dollar’s recovery against some currencies overseas restricted the local unit’s upmove.

Yesterday, the rupee had ended lower by 3 paise at 63.87 against the US currency following fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers amid the US political jitters.

Meanwhile, benchmark BSE Sensex rose 159.98 points, or 0.44 per cent, to hit another record high of 35,957.99 and the NSE Nifty crossed the historical 11,000 mark for the first time in opening trade today.

