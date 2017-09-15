Negative outlook by Fitch; crisil predicts rise in NPAs: Rating agencies raise red flag on banks’ performance

Fitch said gross NPA ratio touched 9.7 per cent in FY17– a jump of close to 200 basis points in comparison with the 50 basis points increase in the stressed asset ratio of 12 per cent. Fitch said gross NPA ratio touched 9.7 per cent in FY17– a jump of close to 200 basis points in comparison with the 50 basis points increase in the stressed asset ratio of 12 per cent.

Rating agencies have warned the struggling banking sector on its deteriorating performance, especially the weak capitalisation, financial performance and rising non-performing assets (NPAs). While Crisil has forecast a rise in NPAs to 10.5 per cent by March and the system level stress at Rs 11.5 lakh crore, or 14 per cent, Fitch Ratings placed the banking sector under a negative outlook.

Referring to the vulnerable capital position of banks due to high bad loans and poor loan growth, Fitch said, “the negative outlook is based on our assessment that the banking sector’s weak core capitalisation continues to pose downside risks to standalone credit profiles amid expectations of continued poor loan growth, weak earnings, volatile asset quality and elevated credit costs.”

Crisil has estimated the bad loan ratio to rise by 1 percentage point to 10.5 per cent by March 2018. The 9.5 per cent NPA figure for March 2017 includes only two-thirds of the overall stressed assets, it said adding that the total amount of stressed loans, which includes NPAs and standard assets that are under pressure currently and could deteriorate into NPAs, to be at Rs 11,50,000 crore or 14 per cent of the system.

Assets under pressure comprise the not-yet-recognised bad loans, which are recognised as NPAs in one bank, but not in others, restructured standard accounts, and stressed assets structured under schemes, such as the strategic debt restructuring, the 5/25 and the S4A, it said. “Gross NPAs will be 10.5 per cent of advances by March 2018, up from 9.5 per cent in March 2017,” it said adding that infrastructure, power, engineering, and construction sectors contribute bulk of the stressed assets.

Fitch warned that asset-quality outlook will remain challenging in the next 12 months due to incipient stress in the power sector and concerns about farm loan waivers and SMEs and pointed out that banks will need $ 65 billion in additional capital to meet Basel III requirements by March 2019 with state banks alone needing over 90 per cent of this. “The government will have to pump in significantly more even on a bare minimum basis if it is to address the system-related risks of a huge NPAs, weak provision cover and poor loan growth,” Fitch said.

“With the majority of stressed assets now recognised as NPAs, the rest of the corporate loans portfolio of banks can be expected to perform better over the medium term. However, the performance of MSME and agriculture loans could see some deterioration mainly due to the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and farm loan waivers, respectively. But these are unlikely to stress bank balance sheets the way large corporate NPAs did,” said Gurpreet Chhatwal, President, CRISIL Ratings. The MSME sector could face some asset quality challenges in the near term due to the impact of demonetisation and the need to conform business processes to the GST regime. But banks are better placed here because exposures are spread across industries and not as chunky as corporate loans. Farm loan waivers by some states has led to a spurt in overall agriculture loan NPAs. While most of the increase should get corrected as banks receive payments from states, there would be some impact on credit discipline in the near term, it said.

Fitch said gross NPA ratio touched 9.7 per cent in FY17– a jump of close to 200 basis points in comparison with the 50 basis points increase in the stressed asset ratio of 12 per cent. The report said satisfactory resolution of large stressed loans underway under the RBI’s oversight and can have a positive effect on NPAs. Provisions are likely to rise in the interim as NPA cover is moderate at 40-50 per cent, it noted, and said it expects banks’ earnings to remain subdued in the near-term. “Banks will find it difficult to manage elevated credit cost pressures as income generation will suffer due to the income loss from NPAs and the weak growth outlook.”

Loan growth, that slumped to 4.4 per cent in FY 17 — lowest in several decades — is expected to remain subdued for the foreseeable near-term, Fitch said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App