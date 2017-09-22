NCLAT allows waiver plea of Cyrus Mistry firms

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. (File photo) Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. (File photo)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed pleas by Cyrus Mistry’s family-owned companies seeking waiver in filing case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons. However, NCLAT dismissed Mistry’s other petition on maintainability saying the firms do not have more than 10 per cent in Tata Sons.

The appellate tribunal has granted waiver in the filing criteria of having 10 per cent shares of the company. It has directed the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to issue notice to the respondents and proceed in the matter. NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya asked NCLT to dispose of the matter in three months. The tribunal had concluded its hearing on July 24 and reserved its judgement. The two investment firms — Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt Ltd — had moved NCLAT over maintainability of their petitions filed against the Tata group and waiver required for it under the Companies Act 2013.

On the judgement, a statement issued by Mistry’s office said: “The ruling of the NCLAT is a welcome vindication of what we have stood for and the values for which we are pursuing the petition against oppression and mismanagement of Tata Sons Ltd.”

A Tata Sons spokesperson said: “Tata Sons has taken note of the order of NCLAT and will examine it. We strongly believe that the allegations made by the petitioners are without basis and incorrect. Tata sons will continue to defend its position at all appropriate legal forums.”

NCLAT had heard both pleas together. Earlier, on April 17, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had rejected the waiver plea filed by the investment firms while on March 6, it had set aside the one over maintainability. Following that, both the investment firms had moved the appellate tribunal.

The Companies Act mandates that a petitioner should hold at least one-tenth of the issued share capital of a company or represent 10 per cent of the total number of members to file cases alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders.

Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman in October 24, 2016 and was also removed subsequently as director on the board of the holding company on February 6, 2017. The statement issued by Mistry’s office said: “We will continue to pursue the highest standards of corporate governance and demand complete transparency of the group for the benefit of all the millions of shareholders, and indeed, the employees of the Tata Group companies. These are proceedings to protect and reinforce the values for which the founders of the Tata Group have given us the legacy that we should strive never to lose.”

