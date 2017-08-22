Young entrepreneurs must become ‘soldiers of development’: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing CEOs and Start ups in the national capital. PM Modi addressing CEOs and Start ups in the national capital.

Calling young entrepreneurs to become ‘soldiers of development’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to work towards country’s growth. Addressing CEOs and Start ups at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Delhi, Modi said, for a government, the welfare and happiness of people is supreme. “In Government, the welfare of the people and the happiness of citizens is supreme. Every citizen must have a feeling that this country is mine and I have to work for the country, I want to add something towards its growth,” said Modi.

He mentioned Mahatama Gandhi’s freedom struggle that united the nation and said India needs a movement like the one started by Father of Nation. “Mahatma Gandhi turned the freedom struggle into a mass movement and we saw the results. Every person wanted India to be free but Gandhi ji did something unique. He made every person feel he or she is working for the nation. In the same spirit as what Mahatma Gandhi did for the freedom struggle, we need to make India’s development a mass movement,” said Modi.

