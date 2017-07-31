Nagpur International airport: 5 companies qualify for final round of bidding

The airport currently has only one runway which is just over 3 km long and 30 metre wide. The plan is to construct a brand new parallel runway that will be 4.5 km long and 60 metre wide. (Representational Image) The airport currently has only one runway which is just over 3 km long and 30 metre wide. The plan is to construct a brand new parallel runway that will be 4.5 km long and 60 metre wide. (Representational Image)

Essel Infraprojects, GMR, GVK, PNC Infratech and a consortium of Tata Realty and Tata Projects have qualified for the final stage of bidding for the construction of the second runway at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur.

The five bidders were selected after the first round or request for qualification (RFQ) from a group of six applicants by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), the operator of the airport, which is overseeing the expansion plan.

The airport currently has only one runway which is just over 3 km long and 30 metre wide. The plan is to construct a brand new parallel runway that will be 4.5 km long and 60 metre wide. Suresh Kakani, VC and MD, MADC said: “We would like the largest aircraft to land here.”

Besides the runway, the winning bidder will have to construct a taxiway that can be used to evacuate aircraft to the two upcoming maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities. The airport currently has one MRO, run by Air India. IndaMer Aviation and Reliance are expected to come up with their MROs shortly.

