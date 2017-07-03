N Chandrasekaran appointed as Chairman of Tata Global Beverages Limited

N Chandrasekaran (Source: ANI/File) N Chandrasekaran (Source: ANI/File)

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) on Monday appointed Tata Sons head N Chandrasekaran as Chairman with immediate effect.

TGBL’s board in a meeting held on Monday approved the “appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director and as Chairman of the Board of the Company in place of Mr Harish Bhat who expressed a desire to step down as Chairman,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The Board has also appointed Siraj Azmat Chaudhry as Non Executive Independent Director.

On November 15, ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was voted out as chairman by the board of the Tata Global Beverages and Harish Bhat was appointed in his place.

