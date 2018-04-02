Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s third richest, five Indians in Bloomberg Billionaires top 100 Index

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of billion, is Asia’s third-richest man. (File Photo) Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of billion, is Asia’s third-richest man. (File Photo)

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $38 billion, is Asia’s third-richest man and is ranked 19 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of April 2. However, Ambani’s year-to-date return (year to date or YTD refers to the period beginning the first day of the current calendar year or fiscal year up to the current date) has fallen by $2.30 billion, even though he has increased his fortune by $9.3 billion from last year during the same period.

Despite his ambitious Jio project making the right noises and triggering a tariff war in the world’s second-largest telecom market, it must be noted that the company’s debt has climbed to a 15-year high.

Apart from Ambani, there are 23 Indians in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index top 500 list, with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates holding on to the top two spots. While Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $121 billion, added $21.8 billion to his business this year, Bill Gates has seen his YTD drop by 1.5 per cent ($1.36 billion). Another interesting fact that can be gleaned from the index is the shift of the world’s riches from Europe – once a hotbed of billionaires -to US. There are only two billionaires from Europe – Amancio Ortega of Spain and Bernard Arnault of France – among world’s top 10 richest people.

Here are the Indians on Bloomberg Billionaires top 100 index:

Mukesh Ambani: Ambani, who controls 40 per cent of Reliance Industries and is owner of the world’s largest oil refining complex, is placed 19th in the index and is worth $38 billion, which is about 0.20 per cent of the US GDP. He’s collected more than $5 billion in dividends and share sales through December 2017, according to company filings and an analysis of Bloomberg data. However, this year has not brought much luck for India’s richest man, who has lost $2.30 billion.

At the 54th spot, Lakshmi Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steelmaker, is worth $18.5 billion. (File Photo) At the 54th spot, Lakshmi Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steelmaker, is worth $18.5 billion. (File Photo)

Lakshmi Mittal: At the 54th spot, Lakshmi Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steelmaker, is worth $18.5 billion. He has managed to add $2.7 billion to his wealth from April 2 last year. However, his year-to-date return has fallen by $1.16 billion. Mittal has collected more than $4 billion in dividends through December 2017 and another $2 billion that he paid himself from family-owned LNM Holdings in 2004, when LNM merged with publicly traded Ispat International to create Mittal Steel. The billionaire has three mansions collectively worth more than $470 million on London’s ‘Billionaire’s Row’ on Kensington Palace Gardens.

Ranked 65 in the Bloomberg Billionaires top 500 index, Mistry’s net worth is $16.8 billion. (File Photo) Ranked 65 in the Bloomberg Billionaires top 500 index, Mistry’s net worth is $16.8 billion. (File Photo)

Pallonji Mistry: Mistry and his family own 18.5 per cent of Tata Sons, the main holding company behind more than 100 affiliates with about $100 billion in annual revenue. Ranked 65 in the Bloomberg Billionaires top 500 index, Mistry’s net worth is $16.8 billion and he has lost $575 million from the beginning of the year. However, Mistry has added $2.2 billion to his business from the same period last year. Mistry has collected more than 80 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in dividends through December 2017, according to company filings and an analysis of Bloomberg data.

The chairman and largest shareholder (56 per cent) of The chairman and largest shareholder (56 per cent) of Wipro , Azim Premji has seen his fortune grow from $14.1 billion to $16.2 billion. (File Photo)

Azim Premji: The chairman and largest shareholder (56 per cent) of Wipro, Azim Premji has seen his fortune grow from $14.1 billion to $16.2 billion as per April 2, 2018. Another 18 per cent of Wipro’s outstanding shares are held by the billionaire in two irrevocable charitable trusts, which fund programs supported by Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives. However, Premji’s wealth has plunged by $1.71 billion from the beginning of the year.

The founder of The founder of HCL , Nadar is ranked 86 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (File Photo)

Shiv Nadar: The founder of HCL, Nadar is ranked 86 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Nadar, whose VidyaGyan chain of schools provide education to students from villages, has a total wealth of $14.5 billion, up from $13.1 billion. Nadar has managed to add about $611 million to his fortune this year, making him the only Indian billionaire in top 100 to make profits this year. He has collected about $1.5 billion of dividends and has had net proceeds of $300 million from stock sales and purchases through December 2017.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd