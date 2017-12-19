Most expensive location for premium office rents: Delhi ranks 7th, Mumbai in 16th spot, says report

Delhi has emerged as the most expensive office market in the country, followed by Mumbai. (File photo) Delhi has emerged as the most expensive office market in the country, followed by Mumbai. (File photo)

Delhi has emerged as the seventh-most expensive location for premium office rents, while Mumbai ranked 16 in a survey conducted by JLL. Hong Kong’s Central topped the charts for the world’s most expensive market for offices for the second year in a row, JLL’s latest report revealed.

The study found that Delhi’s rental rates were higher than those in San Francisco, Dubai and Washington DC, while charges in Mumbai were higher than cities like Los Angeles, Singapore, Paris, Seoul, Sydney, Frankfurt, Chicago and Toronto.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific cities are home to the world’s most expensive premium office space at an average of $111 per square foot per year, which is higher than America ($85 psft per year) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa ($78 psft per year). However, the study has found that Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Bangkok comprised the top-most affordable premium office locations globally.

Occupancy costs for offices at Hong Kong can rise to an average of $323 per square foot (psf) per year, which include rent, service charges and government taxes. “Most striking is the differential that has emerged between Hong Kong and the next most expensive cities, with costs for premium office space in excess of 50 per cent greater than either London’s West End or New York’s Midtown,” JLL India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said.

A Reuters report reasoned that supply shortages and high demand from mainland Chinese firms up Hong Kong’s premium office rents, but the city also has the world’s steepest rental discounts in non-core business districts.

