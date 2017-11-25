M&M, Uber to ride together for EVs

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it will join hands with Uber to explore deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on the cab aggregator’s platform in several cities across India. The company will deploy “hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad” under the new partnership.

Mahindra’s electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan. It has already tied up with Uber’s rival Ola to build an electric mass mobility ecosystem in Nagpur, “Our collaboration with Uber is an important next step to help accelerate the large scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms and meet the nation’s vision for EVs,” M&M managing director Pawan Goenka said. Both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities.

Uber chief business officer, India and Emerging Markets, Madhu Kannan said the company aims to build a more sustainable future of mobility, moving more people requiring on-demand services with fewer, fuller, and more efficient vehicle trips. As part of the arrangement, driver partners on the Uber app can avail of a package that will include Mahindra electric vehicles at competitive prices, attractive financing and insurance premiums as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from M&M and its associates.

Meanwhile, M&M said it will bid for the second stage of the tender for supplying 9,500 electric vehicles (EVs) to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). “We will bid for the second stage of EESL tender,” Goenka said. The order for the second phase will be issued after the completion of deliveries of 500 EVs in the first phase by November 30.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App