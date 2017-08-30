GST cess hiked on mid-size, large cars and SUVs: 5 things to know

Mid-size, large cars and SUVs will soon experience hike in prices with the imposition of GST cess (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Mid-size, large cars and SUVs will soon experience hike in prices with the imposition of GST cess (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Mid-size, large cars and SUVs are soon going to be expensive. Under the new GST regime, the cess on the particular segment of cars has been hiked from the existing 15 per cent to 25 per cent. The segment had become cheaper after the GST rollout on July 1 this year and therefore the GST Council on August 5 had approved raising the cess on the segment. The finance ministry had said that after introduction of GST, the total tax on motor vehicles (GST plus compensation cess) had come down vis-a-vis the total incidence in pre-GST regime. In the next meeting on September 9, the Council will decide the date on which the cess will become applicable.

Five things to know:

1. The promulgation of an ordinance to increase the cess on the luxury car segment was cleared by the Cabinet earlier Wednesday. In order to impose the cess, an amendment to the Schedule of section 8 of the GST (Compensation to a State) Act, 2017 was required. A proper legislation, that has the approval of Parliament, will replace the ordinance in six months.

2. Tax incidence on motor-vehicles before GST was calculated to be 52-54.72%. An addition of central sales tax and octroi came out to be 2.5%. In order to take the tax incidence to pre-GST level, a cess of 25% had to be imposed.

3. Many SUV models had experienced price cuts ranging from Rs 1 lakh-Rs 3 lakh post the passage of the GST bill. Now, with the imposition of cess, the cuts will be reversed. Cars under GST were taxed at the highest rate of 28% with additional cess ranging from 1% to 15%. The levy of cess differed on vehicles having petrol and diesel engines. Diesel engines less than 1500 cc attracted more cess compared to petrol engines.

4. Japanese auto major Honda has said that the increase in cess will become an impediment in the way for India to become a global hub for automobile production. “Such a move will impact the growth of advanced global models in India and will isolate India as a market with too much bias towards small cars,” HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno had said. Companies have unanimously said that the imposition of increased cess would slow down sales in the market.

5. Some of the models that had experienced a price-cut post GST were: Alto (Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000), WagonR (Rs 5,000-Rs 8,300), Swift (Rs 6,700-Rs 10,700), Vitara Brezza (Rs 10,400-Rs 14,700), Verna and Elantra (Rs 27,000-Rs 70,000), Tiago, Zest and Indica (Rs 5000-Rs 21000), Etios and Corolla (upto Rs 57000) and Kwid and Pulse (upto Rs 17000). All these models will now be priced higher with the imposition of the cess as approved by the GST council.

