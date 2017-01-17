Microsoft’s Satya Nadella not perturbed by Donald Trump on job creation

President-elect Donald Trump’s stern warning to American companies for not doing enough to keep jobs in the US does not make Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella nervous as he is confident about the tech giant’s role as a job creator. (Source: Reuters Image) President-elect Donald Trump’s stern warning to American companies for not doing enough to keep jobs in the US does not make Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella nervous as he is confident about the tech giant’s role as a job creator. (Source: Reuters Image)

President-elect Donald Trump’s stern warning to American companies for not doing enough to keep jobs in the US does not make Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella nervous as he is confident about the tech giant’s role as a job creator. “We’re a US-based company that operates worldwide and our predominant employment is in the United States,” Nadella said on Trump pressing the business world to boost activities on American soil.

“We’ve already created a tremendous amount of high-paying jobs in the US,” he told CNNTech at the DLD tech conference in Munich on Monday. Microsoft employs more than 113,000 people worldwide, more than 64,000 of whom are in the United States, mainly in Washington state, according to the company.

In the wake of Trump’s win, companies are eager to play up the number of Americans they employ, the CNNTech said. Companies like Amazon have made public announcements about the jobs they expect to add, with messaging that seems to be in direct response to Trump’s win.

Amazon recently announced that it plans to create more than 100,000 new full-time jobs in the US in the next 18 months, bringing its total workforce in the country to 280,000. However, Nadella is confident about Microsoft’s place as a job creator and said Trump’s ascent has not changed the roadmap much for Microsoft.

“If anything, we’ll double down on what we’ve always done, which is be a US company that operates in the United States very responsibly, but also being a multinational company that contributes into every country that we work in.” Trump has primarily used his Twitter account to go after the automotive and aviation industries. So far, tech has mostly been spared.

Last month, the US President-elect met with Nadella and top execs from Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Facebook and several other large tech companies in New York after months of clashing over creating more jobs and increasing investments in the US.