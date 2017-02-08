Workers protest at Merck’s Goa plant, demand wage revision

Drug firm Merck on Wednesday said a section of workers at its Goa plant has stopped work and it is negotiating with the employees’ union to resume work. “A section of the work force at the company’s Goa plant have stopped work, while the company and the workers’ union are engaged in negotiating the workers’ charter of demand, which includes wage revision,” Merck Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Watch what else is making news

The company said that the management is striving to convince the union to resume work and to resume negotiations. “The company has already activated its business continuity plans to maintain stable supply to the market, and therefore does not foresee material impact on sales or availability of products due to the stoppage of work by such workmen”.

Shares of Merck Ltd were trading 0.69 per cent lower at Rs. 978 on BSE in morning trade.