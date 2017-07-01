Maruti Suzuki drops prices upto 3 per cent on cars post GST launch

Maruti Suzuki India has announced via company statement a 3 per cent drop on its models for GST benefits. Maruti Suzuki India has announced via company statement a 3 per cent drop on its models for GST benefits.

Maruti Suzuki India, one of the big automobile manufacturers in the country, has cut down the prices of its cars by upto three per cent for the customers to avail the GST benefit.

However, their diesel cars, Ciaz and Ertiga models will see a hike in prices by over Rs. 1 lakh owing to withdrawals of tax concessions on mild hybrid vehicles. The price hike will vary from state to state.

Prices of cars, SUVs, motorcycles and scooters will also see a decline from Saturday after the GST regime sets in but the same could not be expected for hybrids and bikes with engines above 350cc.

People looking forward to purchase SUVs and sedans will benefit more from the new GST scheme as compared to buying a smaller car. Although prices of smaller cars will see a marginal drop but bigger cars like SUVs and sedans will go down to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh from its original pricing.

Similar rule would apply to motorcycles with engines above 350cc and motorcycles like a Royal Enfield, Harley Davidson, Ducati are likely to become expensive.

While Maruti has confirmed the price drop, Hyundai is expected to announce the same by Saturday.

