Maruti sales rise 19.5% to 1,51,215 units in April

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today posted a 19.5 per cent jump in total sales at 1,51,215 units in April, against 1,26,569 units in the same month last year. Its domestic sales rose 23.4 per cent during the month to 1,44,492 units compared to 1,17,045 units in April 2016.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, were up 21.9 per cent to 38,897 units from 31,906 units a year ago, MSI said in a statement. The company said sales in the compact segment -comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis – increased 39.1 per cent to 6,35,84 units in April this year as against 45,700 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose 23.2 per cent to 7,024 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, rose 28.6 per cent to 20,638 units in April from 16,044 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company posted a decline of 4 per cent in sales of vans, Omni and Eeco, at 13,938 units last month compared to 14,520 units in the year-ago month.Exports during the month too declined 29.4 per cent to 6,723 units from 9,524 units in April last year, MSI said.

