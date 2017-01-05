Zinc futures trade lower by 0.36% on sluggish demand

Zinc prices eased by 0.36 per cent to Rs 177.55 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators reduced their positions, driven by a fall in demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in January declined by 65 paise, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 177.55 per kg, in a business turnover of 674 lots.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Likewise, the metal for delivery in February was down by 55 paise, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 177.95 per kg in 12 lots. Market analysts said zinc prices slide due to offloading of positions by participants amid tepid demand at domestic spot markets.