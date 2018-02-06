Weak global cues impacting stock markets: Finance secy Hasmukh Adhia

Hasmukh Adhia (File) Hasmukh Adhia (File)

Downplaying the concerns regarding sell-off in stock markets, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Monday said weak global sentiment is impacting Indian equity markets and it is not due to the impact of the Budget announcement of levy of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax. Adhia said the 10 per cent tax on long term capital gains (LTCG) is a “subsidised rate” compared to the tax rate on sale of unlisted scrips and immovable property, which are taxed at 20 per cent.

“It’s very unfortunate that our move came at a very wrong time because of global markets also going down. There is a strong connection of all equity markets now. The MSCI all country index went down by 3.4 per cent in last few days…If the entire world index has gone down by 3.4 per cent, naturally it would have ripple effect on Indian stock market also. It is not LTCG tax effect. Because we have grandfathered, the effect should not be there,” Adhia said.

Adhia said that there are more short term transactions than number of long term transactions in the stock exchanges and since there is no change in the (tax) rate on short term transactions, the STT revenue is mostly coming from short-term transactions.

He added that the income of government from Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is only a small sum of Rs 9,000 crore. “Both in terms of period of earning which is one year instead of two years for all other classes of assets and in terms of lower capital gains tax rate of 10 per cent instead of 20 per cent which is there for unlisted equities as well as for immovable property. So it’s still a subsidised rate and so long as it is a subsidised rate, I think you should have no problem allowing government to continue with this small income that we have,” he said.

Stock indices extended losses for a fifth straight session, with the BSE benchmark Sensex plunging 309 points to close at a three-week low of 34,757.16 and the NSE Nifty falling 94 points to 10,667. Imposition of LTCG tax, sell off in global markets and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s review of the monetary policy led to the fall in the stock markets.

The Budget for 2018-19 imposed a 10 per cent tax on LTCG of over Rs 1 lakh made on sale of shares from April 1. However, all gains made up to January 31, 2018, have been grandfathered implying that no tax will be imposed till that date. “LTCG effect because we have grandfathered it should not be there. Why should anybody do a distressed sell now, because we have grandfathered, there is no hurry to sell,” Adhia said.

Currently India imposes a 15 per cent tax on short term capital gains made on sale of shares within a year of buy. However, gains made after a year of purchase is exempted. The Budget 2018-19 has reintroduced the provision of taxing long term capital gains after a gap of 14 years.

