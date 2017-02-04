Vikram Limaye is new NSE MD

Vikram Limaye. Express Photo Vikram Limaye. Express Photo

Two months after the sudden resignation of Chitra Ramkrishna, the National Stock Exchange, India’s largest bourse, on Friday selected IDFC chief Vikram Limaye as its new managing director and CEO.

The NSE’s board approved Limaye’s name for the top position but a formal announcement would be made later as some formalities need to be completed, including approvals from the shareholders and the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. The approval of the board, chaired by Ashok Chawla, came after a four-member search panel suggested Limaye’s name from amongst the shortlisted candidates.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Limaye was recently named in a four-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court for administering cricket body Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The resignation of Chitra Ramkrishna on December 2, 2016, came against the backdrop of the exchange management’s bitter feud with foreign shareholders over the listing of the NSE and allegations that the exchange had provided unfair access to market data and trading systems in high frequency trading — or algorithmic trading — which exchange officials have long denied.