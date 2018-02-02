Union Budget 2018: Stocks take a roller-coaster ride; bond yields surge sharply

Market participants said domestic institutions were buyers when the Sensex crashed due to the capital gains tax announcement. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) Market participants said domestic institutions were buyers when the Sensex crashed due to the capital gains tax announcement. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

Dalal Street on Thursday see-saw movements with the benchmark Sensex jumping up and down and finally recovering part of the big losses after the government imposed long-term capital gains tax on equities and indicated that fiscal deficit will exceed the target. However, heavy buying by domestic institutions saved the market from a bigger loss.

However, benchmark bond yields soared by up to 20 basis points as the money market turned nervous after the Finance Minister announced a higher fiscal deficit and analysts speculated about a tighter monetary policy ahead. The rupee also plunged 44 paise to close at a near two-week low of 64.02 against the US dollar.

After kicking off on a strong note, the 30-share Sensex plunged by over 460 points in afternoon trade after the Finance Minister announced long-term capital gains tax of 10 per cent on stock market gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh. The marker finally ended lower by 58.36 points at 35,906.66, while the broader Nifty shed 10.80 points to 11,016.90.

The BSE Sensex which started on a bullish note at 36,048.99 had soared by around 290 points to 36,256.83 at one stage before taking a big intra-day dive of 750 points to 35,501.74.

Market circles said domestic institutions were buyers when the Sensex crashed due to the capital gains tax announcement. Investors were also worried after the government raised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 per cent of GDP as against 3.2 per cent earlier. On top of this, the government fixed the target for 2018-19 at 3.3 per cent as against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act target of 3 per cent. The deficit numbers unnerved the bond market with the yield on 10-year benchmark government security (old) rising by 20 basis points to 7.80 per cent and the 10-year benchmark security (new) climbing 17 basis points to 7.60 per cent.

With the government imposing 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax, dealers are expecting a slowdown in fund flow to the equity markets. The Sensex and Nifty had risen by 7,765.02 points (27.59 per cent) and 2,300.50 points (26.39 per cent) respectively since the last Budget in 2017. The Sensex also recorded a 485 point gain on the Budget day in 2017.

“The market saw volatility after the announcement of long-term capital gains tax and breach in fiscal deficit target. Spiking government 10 year bond yield to 7.5 per cent is also creating some caution among investors. Better forecasts for tax collection, rural spend, GDP growth and job creation are the positives of this Budget which is expected to retain the sentiment in the market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund, said, “before this Budget, unfortunately, many a time the taxation of different asset classes were driving investment decisions. Given that both equity and debt will now be subject to tax, investors should take into account their time horizon, risk appetite and profile, diversification needs, goals etc and arrive at an appropriate asset allocation. One should not focus too much on the tax aspects now.” The long-term capital gains tax on debt funds is 20 per cent with inflation indexation benefit. “In short, taxation ceases to be the critical factor in selecting asset classes. Given that there is a tax even on long term capital gains, it would be best to keep portfolio churn to the minimum whether in debt investments, debt mutual funds, direct equities or in equity mutual funds,” Thakkar said.

According to one school of thought, purely tax driven products like dividend plans of balanced funds and arbitrage funds may fade away. Mutual funds were witnessing heavy inflows, especially into their equity schemes, in the last one year as investors turned to the stock markets after demonetisation. “Flows to mutual funds income schemes may however see a slow down with dividend distribution tax being introduced,” said Gopikrishna Shenoy, Chief Investment Officer, SBI Life Insurance.

A section of the market, however, says that the tax has achieved the purpose of creating level playing field, and will garner tax revenue, curb malpractices and, at the same time, may remain non-disruptive. “I say non-disruptive because all gains until January 31, 2018 are protected. And in future, if there is tax to be paid from the gains that’s only fair. Having a 10 per cent tax on long term gains to my mind will also ensure that investors reduce churn especially in mutual fund products…”, said Motilal Oswal ,CMD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App