Touches 8.033% intra-day: Bond yield breaches 8% for first time since May 2015

Ananth Narayan, professor (finance), SPJIMR, pointed out emerging market currencies had weakened overnight, which impacted the rupee in early trade. (Representational Image) Ananth Narayan, professor (finance), SPJIMR, pointed out emerging market currencies had weakened overnight, which impacted the rupee in early trade. (Representational Image)

The yield on the benchmark bond soared past 8 per cent in intra-day trade on Friday before closing at 7.94 per cent even as the rupee weakened to 67.50 against the dollar, losing 35 paise over Thursday’s closing. At one point during the day, the currency had dropped to a low of 67.78 against the greenback. Traders are apprehensive rising crude oil prices would widen both the trade and fiscal deficits.

The yield had last crossed 8 per cent in intra-day trade on May 8, 2015, when it touched 8.006 per cent; on Friday, it hit 8.033 per cent. Ananth Narayan, professor (finance), SPJIMR, pointed out emerging market currencies had weakened overnight, which impacted the rupee in early trade. “The rupee continued to weaken through the day on the back customer demand for dollars, until likely RBI (Reserve Bank of India) intervention arrested the decline,” Narayan said.

He added that the rupee continues to face the pressure of a rising current account deficit and uncertain capital flows, and now depends on the RBI for support. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been sellers in both the bond and equity markets; in June so far, bonds worth $71 million have been offloaded on top of sales of $2.6 billion in May. FPIs have taken risk off the table in the equities market too, having sold shares worth $1.4 billion in May and $411 million in June so far.

Yields retreated from highs as traders probably rushed to cover the short positions built after the central bank’s rate hike, Bloomberg reported citing PNB Gilts. The agency said the move was also helped by speculation the government may take some measures to support the market.

“It seems like a lot of people were waiting for the yield to touch 8 per cent to buy,” said Vijay Sharma, executive vice-president for fixed income at PNB Gilts in New Delhi. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-lasting rally, because even though current levels are attractive, huge local and global uncertainties make it difficult to take a call on where the yield will peak.” Nonetheless, with the central bank having raised its inflation forecast for 2018-19, banks are reluctant buyers of sovereign debt.

(with inputs from FE)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App