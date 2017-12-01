Tata Motors total sales up 58% to 52,464 units in November

Tata Motors Tata Motors

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors today reported 57.67 per cent increase in total sales at 52,464 units in November. The company had sold 33,274 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 35,307 units as against 20,538 units in the same month last year, a jump of 71.91 per cent.

Tata Motors Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said the growth of CV sales was driven by a strong product portfolio across segments and a further ramp-up in production.

“The commercial vehicles industry has significantly improved and the sector has bounced back strongly after the hiccups surrounding the BS4 transition, GST implementation and demonetisation that impacted the transport industry,” he added.

In the passenger vehicles (PV) segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 35 per cent at 17,157 units last month.

Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said the PV sales were on the back of good demand for the company’s new generation cars – Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and recently launch compact SUV, Nexon.

On the exports front, Tata Motors said its overseas shipments last month witnessed a decline of 12 per cent at 4,927 units.

