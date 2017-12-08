Key equity market indices open higher

The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo) The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo)

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices opened higher on Friday. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 32,949.21 points on Thursday, opened higher at 33,034.20 points. Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,104.06 points, up by 154.85 points, or 0.47 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,166.70 points, was quoting at 10,205.70 points, up by 39 points or 0.38 per cent.

Key Indian equity indices on Thursday surged with appreciable gains led by robust buying in auto, consumer durables and capital goods stocks. The Sensex was up by 352.03 points or 1.08 per cent at Thursday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 32,992.45 points and a low of 32,598.12 points. The Nifty too was up by 122.60 points or 1.22 per cent.

On Friday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 1.14 per cent, Hang Seng up by 0.94 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.26 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite Index was quoting in green, up by 0.15 per cent. Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.54 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.37 per cent at the closing on Thursday.

