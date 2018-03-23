Sensex plunges 471.44 to 32,534.83; Nifty cracks below 10,000 in opening trade

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 65.19 against the US dollar in early trade today on sharp losses in global equity markets after US President Donald Trump imposed billion of tariffs on Chinese imports. The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 65.19 against the US dollar in early trade today on sharp losses in global equity markets after US President Donald Trump imposed billion of tariffs on Chinese imports.

The benchmark BSE Sensex cracked below the 33,000-mark by plunging 471.44 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 32,534.83, while the broader NSE Nifty dipped below the 10,000 in opening trade.

All sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, banking and capital goods stocks, were trading down, falling up to 2.77 per cent.

Among the companies trading in red were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and L&T, falling by up to 3.08 per cent.

The investment sentiment is in line with sharp losses on the Wall Street and Asian markets, on growing fears of a global trade war after Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing drawing up a list of retaliatory measures, brokers said.

Trump on Thursday directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about $60 billion worth of Chinese imports after a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft, which has been a longstanding point of contention in US-China trade relations. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on domestic bourses. On a net basis, they sold shares worth Rs 1,065.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,127.78 crore on Friday, provisional data showed. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.93 per cent lower yesterday. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.54 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 2.78 per cent in early deals. The Shanghai Composite index dropped by 3.06 per cent.

