Sensex up 56.63 points, Nifty open higher at 9,872.95 points in morning trade

Taking cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 31,568.01 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 31,673.44 points. Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 31,624.64 points, up by 56.63 points, or 0.18 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 9,852.50 points, was quoting at 9,872.95 points, up by 20.45 points or 0.21 per cent. Positive global cues, along with the announcement on consolidation of public sector banks, lifted the indices on Wednesday.

According to market observers, broadly positive global indices and healthy buying in banking, metal and automobile sector stocks supported equity indices’ upward trajectory. The Sensex was up by 276.16 points or 0.88 per cent at the Wednesday’s closing.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend barring Japan’s Nikkei 225 which was trading in red, down by 0.19 per cent. Hang Seng was up by 0.51 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was also up by 0.42 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up marginally by 0.02 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.30 per cent while FTSE 100 was up marginally by 0.01 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

