Sensex up 136.11 points, Maruti Suzuki hits fresh record following April sales

Markets began on a positive note Tuesday morning with the Sensex rising more than 100 points to cross the 30,000 mark once in less than a week.

The BSE was trading at around 30,054.51 this morning, up 136.11 points despite mixed Asian cues.

Auto maker Maruti Suzuki share price also hit a fresh record of Rs 6,700 – up two per cent owing to high April sales.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.18 per dollar against Friday’s closing value of 64.24.

