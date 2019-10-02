Sensex swings 700 points as financial sector stocks dive

Led by banking and financial sector stocks, the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday slumped by another 362 points amid concerns over governance and bad loans issues in the financial sector, decline in auto sales and weak macro data. Yes Bank crashed by 22.80 per cent to Rs 32 and DHFL shares plummeted 20 per cent to Rs 31 as concerns over bad loans and liquidity woes spooked the investors. SBI fell by 5.50 per cent to Rs 256 and PNB by 5.01 per cent.

Advertising

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which opened on a firm footing, crashed over 737 points in late afternoon trade, before finally recouping some losses to finish at 38,305.41, down 361.92 points or 0.94 per cent. The broader Nifty too underwent bouts of volatility and closed lower by 114.55 points, or 1 per cent, at 11,359.90.

The Sensex has now lost 684.33 points, or 1.76 per cent, in three sessions, while the Nifty has dropped 211.30 points, or 1.83 per cent.

Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said, “There has been growing concern pertaining to the Indian banks with real estate and NBFC exposure in the wake of the recent PMC Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance incidents. These events have led to over pessimism and estimation of another bout of fresh NPAs coming from these sectors aggravating the stress levels in the banking ecosystem.”

Advertising

DHFL shares plummeted 20 per cent amid concerns over its possible exposure to HDIL and Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. Debt-laden housing financier DHFL on Tuesday said it has no exposure to HDIL and Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC), and cautioned against misleading reports that can trigger panic. There have been speculations or rumour mongering about DHFL and possible exposure to Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL)/ PMC Bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

“DHFL does not have any exposure to either of them. We would urge everyone to be responsible and not report/state anything incorrect and baseless, which can cause panic amongst the stakeholders in DHFL, especially when the company is in discussions with various stakeholders for finalisation of its debt resolution plan,” it said.

Yes Bank went into a tailspin on Tuesday despite a positive opening, tumbling nearly 23 per cent, amid worries over stress in the financial system. The scrip came under massive selling pressure in afternoon trade, giving up its early gains and plunged 29.91 per cent to Rs 29.05 — its multi-year low — during the day on the BSE. It later, closed at Rs 32, down 22.80 per cent. This is fifth consecutive session of fall for Yes Bank when it tanked nearly 43 per cent. During the five days of fall, the company’s market valuation eroded by Rs 4,828.94 crore.

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his group entities have sold 2.16 per cent stake in the lender, according to a regulatory filing. The stake sale was done through open market transaction on September 26-27, it said. After this, Kapoor and his group entities’ stake has now come down to 4.72 per cent in the bank. Yes Bank tumbled 15 per cent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Yes Bank in a statement on Monday said recent market rumours and reports appear to have generated a lot of speculation around the private sector lender. “We strongly refute them as being speculative, unsubstantiated, and irresponsible,” Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO, Yes Bank said on Monday.

Analysts said caution prevails among investors amid a deepening crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC), fraud allegations against companies like Indiabulls Housing Finance. “Investors are wary about governance issues in the country’s banking sector and its exposure to the stressed real estate industry,” said an analyst.

Banking system safe: RBI

Mumbai: The RBI on Tuesday assured the public that the Indian banking system was safe and stable and there was no need for panic based on rumours.

“There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. The RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours,” the RBI tweeted.

Meanwhile, the central bank began its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday. —ENS