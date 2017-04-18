Sensex surrenders early gains, falls 95 points

The broader NSE Nifty shuttled between 9,217.90 and 9,095.45, before ending 34.15 points, or 0.37 per cent down at 9,105.15. The broader NSE Nifty shuttled between 9,217.90 and 9,095.45, before ending 34.15 points, or 0.37 per cent down at 9,105.15.

Benchmark Sensex gave up early gains to end lower for the fourth straight session on Tuesday after investors moved in to book profits.

The 30-share index rose over 267 points in morning trade to hit the day’s high of 29,701.19, before losing momentum to end 94.56 points, or 0.32 per cent lower at 29,319.10. The broader NSE Nifty shuttled between 9,217.90 and 9,095.45, before ending 34.15 points, or 0.37 per cent down at 9,105.15.

