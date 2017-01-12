Sensex surges 241 pts to 2-month high on positive quarterly results

The market sentiment got a boost after IndusInd Bank and South Indian Bank cheered with better-than expected Q3 numbers. The market sentiment got a boost after IndusInd Bank and South Indian Bank cheered with better-than expected Q3 numbers.

The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday surged nearly 241 points to close at a two-month high and the Nifty reclaimed the 8,300-level on widespread buying triggered by a positive start of the quarterly earnings season and firm Asian cues.

The Sensex resumed higher at 26,978.44 and quickly breached the 27,000-mark to hit a high of 27,174.87 before winding up at 27,140.41, scoring a notable rise of 240.85, or 0.90 per cent. The Sensex had closed at 27,517.68 on November 10, 2016. The Nifty also climbed 92.05 points, or 1.11 per cent, to end at 8,380.65 after trading between 8,389 and 8,322.25. (The key index had closed at 8,525.75 on November 10, 2016).

The market sentiment got a boost after IndusInd Bank and South Indian Bank cheered with better-than expected Q3 numbers. Besides, investors widened their bets on optimism that upcoming general Budget would contain incentives for corporates, which will help boost the economy. China’s intention to cut down capacity also fuelled the rally. However, information technology (IT) stocks remained on the backfoot before US President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday, in the backdrop of reintroduction of Bill on visa restrictions.

The broader markets outperformed the headline indices with gains covering in metal, banks, finance, capital goods, utilities and power sectors, as IT sectors incurred profit-booking on caution as investors awaiting the key quarterly results of corporates Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. Mid-cap and Small-cap shares also traded with substantial gains.